Earnings results for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Akero Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.27. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.90) earnings per share over the last year. Akero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akero Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.39%. The high price target for AKRO is $81.00 and the low price target for AKRO is $41.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akero Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.29, Akero Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 114.4% from its current price of $26.72. Akero Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akero Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

In the past three months, Akero Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,612,948.00 in company stock. Only 7.09% of the stock of Akero Therapeutics is held by insiders. 83.49% of the stock of Akero Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO



Earnings for Akero Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Akero Therapeutics is -12.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akero Therapeutics is -12.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akero Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

