Earnings results for Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Alexco Resource last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business earned $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alexco Resource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Alexco Resource will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexco Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.41%. The high price target for AXU is $4.00 and the low price target for AXU is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alexco Resource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Alexco Resource has a forecasted upside of 38.4% from its current price of $2.89. Alexco Resource has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource does not currently pay a dividend. Alexco Resource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

In the past three months, Alexco Resource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.08% of the stock of Alexco Resource is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU



The P/E ratio of Alexco Resource is -22.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alexco Resource is -22.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alexco Resource has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

