Earnings results for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Alibaba Group last announced its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Alibaba Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Alibaba Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $322.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.56%. The high price target for BABA is $407.00 and the low price target for BABA is $216.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alibaba Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.97, and is based on 30 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $322.25, Alibaba Group has a forecasted upside of 45.6% from its current price of $221.38. Alibaba Group has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alibaba Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

In the past three months, Alibaba Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.50% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by insiders. 40.38% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA



Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 30.48% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $10.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 31.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 31.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.02. Alibaba Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alibaba Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

