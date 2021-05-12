Earnings results for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Allena Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Allena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Allena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 845.45%. The high price target for ALNA is $18.00 and the low price target for ALNA is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allena Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.40, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 845.5% from its current price of $1.10. Allena Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Allena Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

In the past three months, Allena Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.80% of the stock of Allena Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 28.03% of the stock of Allena Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA



Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

