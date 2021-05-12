Earnings results for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Alpine Immune Sciences last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Immune Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.85%. The high price target for ALPN is $22.00 and the low price target for ALPN is $17.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpine Immune Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Alpine Immune Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

In the past three months, Alpine Immune Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $230,800.00 in company stock. 76.10% of the stock of Alpine Immune Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.86% of the stock of Alpine Immune Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN



Earnings for Alpine Immune Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences is -8.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alpine Immune Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

