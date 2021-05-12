Earnings results for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Alta Equipment Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225 million. Alta Equipment Group has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Alta Equipment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Alta Equipment Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alta Equipment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.00%. The high price target for ALTG is $17.00 and the low price target for ALTG is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alta Equipment Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Alta Equipment Group has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $13.81. Alta Equipment Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Alta Equipment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alta Equipment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alta Equipment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.99% of the stock of Alta Equipment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alta Equipment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -8.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -8.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alta Equipment Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Alta Equipment Group has a P/B Ratio of 12.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

