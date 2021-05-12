Earnings results for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Altimmune last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Altimmune has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Altimmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altimmune in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.74%. The high price target for ALT is $41.00 and the low price target for ALT is $25.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altimmune has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.75, Altimmune has a forecasted upside of 142.7% from its current price of $13.08. Altimmune has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune does not currently pay a dividend. Altimmune does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

In the past three months, Altimmune insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $96,480.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Altimmune is held by insiders. 66.22% of the stock of Altimmune is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT



Earnings for Altimmune are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.61) to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altimmune has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

