Earnings results for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Alto Ingredients last released its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business earned $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. Alto Ingredients has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alto Ingredients has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Alto Ingredients will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alto Ingredients in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Alto Ingredients.

Dividend Strength: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients does not currently pay a dividend. Alto Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

In the past three months, Alto Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $720,600.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO



