Earnings results for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.20%. The high price target for AREC is $7.50 and the low price target for AREC is $4.75. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources does not currently pay a dividend. American Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

In the past three months, American Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of American Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC



Earnings for American Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of American Resources is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Resources is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

