Earnings results for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Anavex Life Sciences last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Anavex Life Sciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Anavex Life Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Anavex Life Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.99%. The high price target for AVXL is $25.00 and the low price target for AVXL is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Anavex Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

In the past three months, Anavex Life Sciences insiders have sold 12,379.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,761.00 in company stock and sold $1,842,030.00 in company stock. Only 12.40% of the stock of Anavex Life Sciences is held by insiders. Only 18.92% of the stock of Anavex Life Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL



Earnings for Anavex Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Anavex Life Sciences is -24.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anavex Life Sciences is -24.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anavex Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 24.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

