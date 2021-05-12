Earnings results for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Applied Genetic Technologies last posted its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. Applied Genetic Technologies has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Genetic Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 361.50%. The high price target for AGTC is $35.00 and the low price target for AGTC is $7.50. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Genetic Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

In the past three months, Applied Genetic Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Applied Genetic Technologies is held by insiders. 57.88% of the stock of Applied Genetic Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC



Earnings for Applied Genetic Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.11) to ($2.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies is -1.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies is -1.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Applied Genetic Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

