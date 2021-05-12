Earnings results for Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

Apria last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Apria has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Apria has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Apria will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Apria (NYSE:APR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apria in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.67%. The high price target for APR is $33.00 and the low price target for APR is $26.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apria has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.20, Apria has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $28.72. Apria has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria does not currently pay a dividend. Apria does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apria (NYSE:APR)

In the past three months, Apria insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $160,425,000.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Apria (NYSE:APR



More latest stories: here