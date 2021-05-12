Earnings results for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.42.

Aptevo Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.71. Aptevo Therapeutics has generated ($15.27) earnings per share over the last year. Aptevo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptevo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.80%. The high price target for APVO is $32.00 and the low price target for APVO is $32.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptevo Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Aptevo Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 44.8% from its current price of $22.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aptevo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

In the past three months, Aptevo Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.88% of the stock of Aptevo Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 14.06% of the stock of Aptevo Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO



Earnings for Aptevo Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.78) to ($5.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptevo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here