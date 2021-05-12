Earnings results for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Aptinyx last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year. Aptinyx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Aptinyx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptinyx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 374.25%. The high price target for APTX is $15.00 and the low price target for APTX is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptinyx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.67, Aptinyx has a forecasted upside of 374.3% from its current price of $2.46. Aptinyx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Aptinyx does not currently pay a dividend. Aptinyx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Aptinyx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.58% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by insiders. 43.89% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Aptinyx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($1.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptinyx has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

