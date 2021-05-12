Earnings results for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Arcadia Biosciences last posted its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The firm earned $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Arcadia Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 340.00%. The high price target for RKDA is $16.00 and the low price target for RKDA is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Arcadia Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

In the past three months, Arcadia Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 8.03% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA



Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($1.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcadia Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

