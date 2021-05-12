Earnings results for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.
Analyst Opinion on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrival in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
There is not enough analysis data for Arrival.
Dividend Strength: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival does not currently pay a dividend. Arrival does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
In the past three months, Arrival insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL
