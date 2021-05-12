Earnings results for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 235.11%. The high price target for AVIR is $82.00 and the low price target for AVIR is $60.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Atea Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

In the past three months, Atea Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR



Earnings for Atea Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 48.95% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $3.53 per share.

