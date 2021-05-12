Earnings results for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Atossa Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.61. Atossa Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atossa Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atossa Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.76%. The high price target for ATOS is $8.00 and the low price target for ATOS is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atossa Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Atossa Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 170.8% from its current price of $2.77. Atossa Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Atossa Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

In the past three months, Atossa Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.21% of the stock of Atossa Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.87% of the stock of Atossa Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS



The P/E ratio of Atossa Therapeutics is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atossa Therapeutics is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atossa Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

