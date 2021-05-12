Earnings results for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Atreca last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Atreca has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year. Atreca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atreca in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 190.43%. The high price target for BCEL is $33.00 and the low price target for BCEL is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atreca has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.33, Atreca has a forecasted upside of 190.4% from its current price of $10.10. Atreca has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca does not currently pay a dividend. Atreca does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

In the past three months, Atreca insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $635,850.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Atreca is held by insiders. 69.64% of the stock of Atreca is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL



Earnings for Atreca are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($2.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Atreca is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atreca is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atreca has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here