Earnings results for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

AudioEye last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business earned $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. AudioEye has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. AudioEye has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. AudioEye will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AudioEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.90%. The high price target for AEYE is $42.00 and the low price target for AEYE is $32.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye does not currently pay a dividend. AudioEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

In the past three months, AudioEye insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,897,650.00 in company stock. 45.10% of the stock of AudioEye is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.66% of the stock of AudioEye is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE



Earnings for AudioEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -32.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AudioEye is -32.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AudioEye has a P/B Ratio of 112.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

