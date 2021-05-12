Earnings results for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm earned $1.41 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Avino Silver & Gold Mines will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.82%. The high price target for ASM is $1.90 and the low price target for ASM is $1.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

In the past three months, Avino Silver & Gold Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM



Earnings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is -2.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is -2.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

