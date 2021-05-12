Earnings results for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

AVITA Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. AVITA Medical has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. AVITA Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. AVITA Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVITA Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.63%. The high price target for RCEL is $45.00 and the low price target for RCEL is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AVITA Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical does not currently pay a dividend. AVITA Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

In the past three months, AVITA Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.94% of the stock of AVITA Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL



Earnings for AVITA Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($1.41) per share. The P/E ratio of AVITA Medical is -9.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVITA Medical has a P/B Ratio of 5.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

