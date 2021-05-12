Earnings results for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

AVROBIO last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. AVROBIO has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year. AVROBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVROBIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.57%. The high price target for AVRO is $36.00 and the low price target for AVRO is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AVROBIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.56, AVROBIO has a forecasted upside of 189.6% from its current price of $8.48. AVROBIO has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO does not currently pay a dividend. AVROBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

In the past three months, AVROBIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.78% of the stock of AVROBIO is held by insiders. 86.71% of the stock of AVROBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO



Earnings for AVROBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.45) to ($3.36) per share. The P/E ratio of AVROBIO is -2.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AVROBIO is -2.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVROBIO has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

