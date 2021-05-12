Earnings results for BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

BBQ last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. BBQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BBQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.43%. The high price target for BBQ is $15.00 and the low price target for BBQ is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BBQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, BBQ has a forecasted upside of 30.4% from its current price of $11.50. BBQ has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ does not currently pay a dividend. BBQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

In the past three months, BBQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $816,060.00 in company stock. 41.00% of the stock of BBQ is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.28% of the stock of BBQ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ



The P/E ratio of BBQ is 17.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.68. The P/E ratio of BBQ is 17.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.41. BBQ has a P/B Ratio of 4.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

