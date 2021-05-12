Earnings results for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Biocept last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept has generated ($12.20) earnings per share over the last year. Biocept has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Biocept will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biocept in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 347.43%. The high price target for BIOC is $20.00 and the low price target for BIOC is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biocept has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Biocept has a forecasted upside of 347.4% from its current price of $4.47. Biocept has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept does not currently pay a dividend. Biocept does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

In the past three months, Biocept insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Biocept is held by insiders. Only 8.18% of the stock of Biocept is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC



The P/E ratio of Biocept is -1.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biocept is -1.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Biocept has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

