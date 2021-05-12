Earnings results for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.29%. The high price target for BIOX is $20.00 and the low price target for BIOX is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bioceres Crop Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Bioceres Crop Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bioceres Crop Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Bioceres Crop Solutions is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions is 170.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions is 170.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.37. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 9.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

