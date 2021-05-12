Earnings results for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

BioLife Solutions last issued its earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. BioLife Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. BioLife Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.35%. The high price target for BLFS is $61.00 and the low price target for BLFS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioLife Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.67, BioLife Solutions has a forecasted upside of 47.4% from its current price of $31.67. BioLife Solutions has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. BioLife Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

In the past three months, BioLife Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,877,358.00 in company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by insiders. 67.66% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS



Earnings for BioLife Solutions are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -43.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -43.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLife Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 50.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioLife Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 14.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here