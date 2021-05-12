Earnings results for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Bionano Genomics last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Bionano Genomics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Bionano Genomics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bionano Genomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.59%. The high price target for BNGO is $15.00 and the low price target for BNGO is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bionano Genomics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.81, Bionano Genomics has a forecasted upside of 52.6% from its current price of $5.12. Bionano Genomics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Bionano Genomics does not currently pay a dividend. Bionano Genomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bionano Genomics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Bionano Genomics is held by insiders. Only 5.64% of the stock of Bionano Genomics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Bionano Genomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Bionano Genomics is -2.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bionano Genomics is -2.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bionano Genomics has a P/B Ratio of 46.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

