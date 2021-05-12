Earnings results for Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Bioventus last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million. Bioventus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bioventus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Bioventus will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bioventus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.87%. The high price target for BVS is $23.00 and the low price target for BVS is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bioventus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Bioventus has a forecasted upside of 30.9% from its current price of $14.90. Bioventus has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus does not currently pay a dividend. Bioventus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

In the past three months, Bioventus insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS



