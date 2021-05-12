Earnings results for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Blink Charging last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Blink Charging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Blink Charging will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blink Charging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.61%. The high price target for BLNK is $58.00 and the low price target for BLNK is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blink Charging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Blink Charging has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $31.08. Blink Charging has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging does not currently pay a dividend. Blink Charging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

In the past three months, Blink Charging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by insiders. Only 18.25% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK



The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -69.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -69.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blink Charging has a P/B Ratio of 111.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here