Earnings results for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadiz in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz does not currently pay a dividend. Cadiz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

In the past three months, Cadiz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Cadiz is held by insiders. Only 18.30% of the stock of Cadiz is held by institutions.

