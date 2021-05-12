Earnings results for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.02%. The high price target for TAST is $8.00 and the low price target for TAST is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group does not currently pay a dividend. Carrols Restaurant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

In the past three months, Carrols Restaurant Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $495,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 22.00% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by insiders. 49.65% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST



Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -12.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -12.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

