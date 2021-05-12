Earnings results for cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

cbdMD last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm earned $12.33 million during the quarter. cbdMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. cbdMD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. cbdMD will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for cbdMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.64%. The high price target for YCBD is $4.30 and the low price target for YCBD is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

cbdMD has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.15, cbdMD has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $3.44. cbdMD has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD does not currently pay a dividend. cbdMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

In the past three months, cbdMD insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,093,436.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD



