Earnings results for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Cerecor last released its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Cerecor has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Cerecor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerecor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 187.36%. The high price target for CERC is $10.00 and the low price target for CERC is $4.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerecor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Cerecor has a forecasted upside of 187.4% from its current price of $2.61. Cerecor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor does not currently pay a dividend. Cerecor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

In the past three months, Cerecor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.00% of the stock of Cerecor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.41% of the stock of Cerecor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC



Earnings for Cerecor are expected to remain at ($0.45) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Cerecor is -8.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerecor has a P/B Ratio of 6.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

