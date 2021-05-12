Earnings results for Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Charah Solutions last announced its earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company earned $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Charah Solutions has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Charah Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Charah Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charah Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 78.30%. The high price target for CHRA is $1.25 and the low price target for CHRA is $1.25. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Charah Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

In the past three months, Charah Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by insiders. Only 32.98% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA



Earnings for Charah Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -4.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -4.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Charah Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

