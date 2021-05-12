Earnings results for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.5600000000000005.

Analyst Opinion on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.59%. The high price target for CMMB is $42.00 and the low price target for CMMB is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chemomab Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Chemomab Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 133.6% from its current price of $17.98. Chemomab Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Chemomab Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

In the past three months, Chemomab Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)



