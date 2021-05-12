Earnings results for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

China Automotive Systems last announced its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.0. China Automotive Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. China Automotive Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.95%. The high price target for CAAS is $5.00 and the low price target for CAAS is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

China Automotive Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, China Automotive Systems has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $4.10. China Automotive Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems does not currently pay a dividend. China Automotive Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

In the past three months, China Automotive Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.25% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.11% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS



Earnings for China Automotive Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is 410.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.68. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is 410.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.36. China Automotive Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here