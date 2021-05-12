Earnings results for CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5.

CI Financial last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business earned $421.34 million during the quarter. CI Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CI Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. CI Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CI Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.40%. The high price target for CIXX is $25.00 and the low price target for CIXX is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CI Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.60, CI Financial has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $17.20. CI Financial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial does not currently pay a dividend. CI Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

In the past three months, CI Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of CI Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX



Earnings for CI Financial are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.94 per share. CI Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

