Earnings results for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Cidara Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.25. The company earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year. Cidara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 285.03%. The high price target for CDTX is $10.00 and the low price target for CDTX is $5.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cidara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

In the past three months, Cidara Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,616.00 in company stock. Only 6.75% of the stock of Cidara Therapeutics is held by insiders. 60.06% of the stock of Cidara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cidara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Cidara Therapeutics is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cidara Therapeutics is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cidara Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

