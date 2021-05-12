Earnings results for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

CIRCOR International last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business earned $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year. CIRCOR International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. CIRCOR International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.74%. The high price target for CIR is $42.00 and the low price target for CIR is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International does not currently pay a dividend. CIRCOR International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

In the past three months, CIRCOR International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $202,364.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by insiders. 98.05% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR



Earnings for CIRCOR International are expected to grow by 57.72% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -4.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -4.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CIRCOR International has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

