Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Co-Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. Co-Diagnostics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Co-Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Co-Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.77%. The high price target for CODX is $20.00 and the low price target for CODX is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Co-Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Co-Diagnostics has a forecasted upside of 133.8% from its current price of $7.70. Co-Diagnostics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Co-Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. Co-Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Co-Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by insiders. Only 27.10% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Co-Diagnostics are expected to grow by 13.29% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. Co-Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 77.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

