Earnings results for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.05%. The high price target for CCEP is $58.00 and the low price target for CCEP is $41.15. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Coca-Cola European Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.83, Coca-Cola European Partners has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $56.16. Coca-Cola European Partners has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola European Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola European Partners is held by insiders. Only 23.70% of the stock of Coca-Cola European Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP



Earnings for Coca-Cola European Partners are expected to grow by 36.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners is 19.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners is 19.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.37. Coca-Cola European Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here