Earnings results for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $435.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.67%. The high price target for COIN is $650.00 and the low price target for COIN is $250.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global does not currently pay a dividend. Coinbase Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

In the past three months, Coinbase Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,894,024,454.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN



