Earnings results for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways Plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

COMPASS Pathways last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. COMPASS Pathways has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. COMPASS Pathways has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. COMPASS Pathways will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.99%. The high price target for CMPS is $88.00 and the low price target for CMPS is $50.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

COMPASS Pathways has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.80, COMPASS Pathways has a forecasted upside of 99.0% from its current price of $35.58. COMPASS Pathways has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways does not currently pay a dividend. COMPASS Pathways does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

In the past three months, COMPASS Pathways insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.78% of the stock of COMPASS Pathways is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS



Earnings for COMPASS Pathways are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.39) to ($4.37) per share.

More latest stories: here