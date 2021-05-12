Earnings results for Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Comstock Mining, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Comstock Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Comstock Mining has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Comstock Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comstock Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.97%. The high price target for LODE is $9.25 and the low price target for LODE is $9.25. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Comstock Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

In the past three months, Comstock Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Comstock Mining is held by insiders. Only 5.17% of the stock of Comstock Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE



Earnings for Comstock Mining are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Comstock Mining is -15.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Comstock Mining is -15.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Comstock Mining has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

