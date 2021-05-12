Earnings results for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

CorMedix last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm earned $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CorMedix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CorMedix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.08%. The high price target for CRMD is $31.00 and the low price target for CRMD is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CorMedix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.30, CorMedix has a forecasted upside of 135.1% from its current price of $8.21. CorMedix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix does not currently pay a dividend. CorMedix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

In the past three months, CorMedix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of CorMedix is held by insiders. Only 25.91% of the stock of CorMedix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD



Earnings for CorMedix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of CorMedix is -10.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CorMedix is -10.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CorMedix has a P/B Ratio of 8.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here