Earnings results for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Crescent Capital BDC last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm earned $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Crescent Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Crescent Capital BDC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.15%. The high price target for CCAP is $15.00 and the low price target for CCAP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crescent Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 90.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crescent Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Crescent Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

In the past three months, Crescent Capital BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Crescent Capital BDC is held by insiders. 36.08% of the stock of Crescent Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP



Earnings for Crescent Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -0.56% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 18.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.68. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 18.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.56.

