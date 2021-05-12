Earnings results for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cricut in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.89%. The high price target for CRCT is $35.00 and the low price target for CRCT is $23.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut does not currently pay a dividend. Cricut does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

In the past three months, Cricut insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,366,020.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT



