Earnings results for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Curis last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business earned $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Curis has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Curis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Curis will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.05%. The high price target for CRIS is $19.00 and the low price target for CRIS is $5.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis does not currently pay a dividend. Curis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

In the past three months, Curis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.34% of the stock of Curis is held by insiders. Only 34.66% of the stock of Curis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS



Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Curis is -11.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Curis is -11.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

