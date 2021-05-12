Earnings results for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.83. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 206.35%. The high price target for CYCC is $24.00 and the low price target for CYCC is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

In the past three months, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.59% of the stock of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 4.20% of the stock of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC



Earnings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($1.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

